Couple's Beach Photo Teaches An Important Lesson In Body-Positivity

A photo of a bikini-clad woman on the beach with her husband has struck a chord with people everywhere.

The photo shows Instagram user Jazzy (@a_body_positive_jazzy) stood next to her husband - the pair are grinning and holding hands. Jazzy’s body is curvy, her husband’s is muscular.

In an Instagram post, Jazzy explained how, after years of struggling to love her body, she’s finally realised she’s perfect just the way she is.

And the internet thinks she’s an absolute queen.