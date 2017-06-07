Couple's Beach Photo Teaches An Important Lesson In Body-Positivity

A photo of a bikini-clad woman on the beach with her husband has struck a chord with people everywhere.
The photo shows Instagram user Jazzy (@a_body_positive_jazzy) stood next to her husband - the pair are grinning and holding hands. Jazzy’s body is curvy, her husband’s is muscular.
In an Instagram post, Jazzy explained how, after years of struggling to love her body, she’s finally realised she’s perfect just the way she is.
And the internet thinks she’s an absolute queen.
“Over the years this man has loved every curve, every roll, and every stretch mark on my body. I never understood why,” she wrote in the photo’s caption.
“How could he love something that isn’t ‘perfect’? How could a man who was ‘born fit’ love someone like me?”
She continued: “I don’t have a flat stomach, I jiggle when I walk, hell if I run up the stairs too fast my body claps.
“But now I see I do have the ‘perfect’ body. Every roll, every curve and every stretch mark is put on me just perfect to make both of us happy. I love my body and I finally see why he does too!”
Her honest post received more than 50,000 likes, as well as endless praise.
“Loved reading this. So inspiring and beautiful!” said one Instagram user. “Reminded me this morning to love myself just as I am!”
Another added: “I so needed to see this. So beautiful. Thank you.”
After her post went viral, Jazzy shared a video thanking everyone for their kind words.
“I want everybody to know that you’re beautiful,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you have dimples in your thighs, or rolls, or stretch marks, we don’t have to be what the media wants us to be.
“We’re all beautiful and I hope that my journey helps other people start their journey to actually love themselves.”