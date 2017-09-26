All Sections
    26/09/2017

    Plus-Size Designer Recreated Kim Kardashian's Swimsuit Shoot And It's Just As Good As The Original

    Body positivity is here to stay.

    A fashion designer who focuses on making women of all shapes and sizes feel beautiful has replicated an editorial made famous by Kim Kardashian West.

    Diana Sirokai re-created the bathing suit shoot to show that the high legged get-up looks just as good on a fuller figure.

    The body positive mentor shared her photos on her Instagram, contrasting it with KKW’s. 

    The plus size model captioned her post: “WE ARE BOTH WOMEN with DIFFERENT BODIES ❤️ #Slay

    The images racked up over 32 thousand ‘likes’ and 756 comments and counting - overwhelmingly positive. 

    One follower said: “You both absolutely slay 😍 ” While another agreed, saying: “You are gorgeous thank you for putting this out to the universe its about time.”

    The caption of this post was the most empowering. Sirokai stated a bold affirmation that she is healthy, strong, happy and powerful.

    It ended: “Today I am a better version of myself than yesterday. I can do it. I am loved.”

