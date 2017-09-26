A fashion designer who focuses on making women of all shapes and sizes feel beautiful has replicated an editorial made famous by Kim Kardashian West.
Diana Sirokai re-created the bathing suit shoot to show that the high legged get-up looks just as good on a fuller figure.
The body positive mentor shared her photos on her Instagram, contrasting it with KKW’s.
The plus size model captioned her post: “WE ARE BOTH WOMEN with DIFFERENT BODIES ❤️ #Slay”
The images racked up over 32 thousand ‘likes’ and 756 comments and counting - overwhelmingly positive.
One follower said: “You both absolutely slay 😍 ” While another agreed, saying: “You are gorgeous thank you for putting this out to the universe its about time.”
The caption of this post was the most empowering. Sirokai stated a bold affirmation that she is healthy, strong, happy and powerful.
It ended: “Today I am a better version of myself than yesterday. I can do it. I am loved.”