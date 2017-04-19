This Bodybuilder Stopped Shaving Her Body Hair Last Year And Hasn't Looked Back Since

A bodybuilder who stopped shaving her leg and armpit hair a year ago has revealed that she’s far more comfortable in her skin than she’s ever been.

Morgan Mikenas shares empowering and motivational updates about her bodybuilding progress and body hair growth on Instagram.

Despite receiving some negativity regarding her visible armpit and leg hair, she is often hailed by her followers as an “inspiration”.

Mikenas joins the likes of Paris Jackson and Lourdes Leon who also proudly sport natural body hair.

In a video called ‘Why I don’t shave’, the bodybuilder said she no longer has to contend with the uncomfortable feeling when body hair grows back all “prickly and itchy”. In fact, she insists her body hair is now very smooth and soft.

She also says that embracing her “natural beauty” has helped her become more comfortable in herself.

Debuting her leg hair to her 40k followers in an Instagram post, she wrote: “When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others.”

Mikenas’ motivational, unapologetic and positive nature has inspired her fans too.

Commenting on the photo of her leg hair, Instagram user janosevicdanijel said: “This is the most beautiful and most feminine photo I’ve seen on this platform in ages. Thank you so much for sharing this. You are amazing.”

Trooperintraining said: “Good on you! This is a really positive image and message.”

Despite the endless stream of positivity, that’s not to say her journey has been easy - she’s certainly no stranger to trolls.

“Social media has such a great potential to spread love/positivity and create a positive communication link to people all over the world. But sadly, a lot of the time it is a battleground where insults fly back and forth,” Mikenas said.

“Spreading hatred for entertainment.. Words have the potential to heal or to hurt. People don’t realise how damaging social media can really be if used this way. It can destroy a person’s self esteem and a person’s sense of self-worth.”

Sharing a photograph of herself two years ago next to a more recent photo, she said she’s far happier and more comfortable in herself than she’s ever been.

“The picture on the left was two years ago before I started getting into bodybuilding,” she wrote.

“I was unhappy with many aspects of my life, mentally and physically. I decided it was time for change... and never looked back.