Black Panty Liners Now Exist To Match Your Favourite Knickers

Every woman knows the struggle of teaming white sanitary towels with black undies. It looks like you’re smuggling napkins in your gusset - not the sexiest and 100% not subtle.

Thankfully, Bodyform is on the case. The sanitary provider has released black panty liners (for £1.50) so you can officially wear those snazzy black knickers while on your period and no-one need know what lies beneath.

Juliet Facey spotted a box of liners and tweeted about the product, branding it “ingenious”. She added: “Why has nobody done this before? I don’t really have a problem with them normally, but this makes so much sense.”