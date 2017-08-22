With Bollywood superstar, Sidharth Malhotra, on the verge of releasing his next movie, ‘A Gentleman’, he caught up with HuffPost UK to share his thoughts on life, love and his secret to overcoming rejection.

In an industry widely criticised for its nepotism, the Delhi-born actor has risen to the very top of Bollywood’s ranks despite his lack of familial connections.

With nearly five million followers on Twitter and Instagram, Malhotra is never shy of attention both on and off screen. But despite his obvious success, the actor has had his fair share of rejection and pressure from family to get a “real job”.

“There was that phase of doubt, there was that phase of questioning yourself, your decisions, and it’s not that I had great family money to fall back on at that time,” he told HuffPost UK.

“Don’t absorb what your family give you, just be limitless.”