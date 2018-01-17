Bonus Payments To Carillion Directors Stopped, Says Insolvency Service

Bonus payments to Carillion directors – including severance payments to former executives – have been stopped after the date of liquidation.

On Wednesday afternoon spokesman for the Insolvency Service said: “Any bonus payment to directors, beyond the liquidation date, have been stopped and this includes the severance payments which were being paid to some senior executives who left the company.”

Earlier today it was announced workers on the majority of private sector contracts held by failed construction company will continue to be paid.

The Insolvency Service said 90% of the company’s private customers have indicated they want it to carry on providing services until new suppliers can be found and will provide funding to keep employees on.

The announcement came as a 48-hour period of support for firms working on Carillion’s private sector contracts approached its end, with thousands of workers uncertain about their future.

The company’s interim chief executive has revealed that Carillion had just £29 million in cash by the time it went bust, at a time when it was struggling under £900 million of debt and a £587 million pension deficit.