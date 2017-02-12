A bookshop in North London is painstakingly tweeting every word of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to broadcaster Piers Morgan after a row with JK Rowling where he claimed he had not read any books from the much-loved series. Big Green Bookshop said it was hand-typing every single line in 140 word tweets, and was fuelled by the notion that “Piers Morgan is a twat” and “JK Rowling is incredible”.

Hi. Just so you know, i'm not a computer program. It's me typing stuff. Piers Morgan is a twat. JK Rowling is incredible. I shall continue. — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 11, 2017

The literary trolling followed the author and the former newspaper editor clashing on Twitter on Saturday when Rowling confessed she enjoyed watching the broadcaster being told to “f*ck off” on American television. Rowling joined thousands on Twitter in delighting at comedian Jim Jefferies’ jibe at Morgan on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ on Friday night after his defence of Donald Trump.

Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to fuck off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined. https://t.co/4FII8sYmIt — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

But it wasn’t long before Morgan spotted Rowling’s tweet, firing back his own retort.

This is why I've never read a single word of Harry Potter. https://t.co/XUJBMs4KKm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

To which Rowling suggested the broadcaster might have some hidden magical powers of his own.

Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullshit on live TV? https://t.co/8rkKSqJTnG — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

The back and forth continued until Rowling re-tweeted this:

Man who claims to have never read a word of Harry Potter quotes liberally from Harry Potter book https://t.co/DhSD0bck9q — Barry Glendenning (@bglendenning) February 11, 2017

The fall-out appears to have inspired the independent retailer from Wood Green to educate the Good Morning Britain presenter. The bookshop began to tweet without setting out its goal.

.@piersmorgan Mr. and Mrs. Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say

that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much. — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 11, 2017

The tweet count suggests the book can be spread out over 32,567 posts.

.@piersmorgan but they had never even seen him. This boy

was another good reason for keeping the Potters away;

14/32567 — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 11, 2017

Periodically, the account breaks the fourth wall.

.@piersmorgan This boy

was another good reason for keeping the Potters away;

16/32567

It's good innit Piers?

You want more before bedtime? — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 11, 2017

.@piersmorgan because he

didn't approve of imagination.



78/32567



Go on Piers, admit you're enjoying it. — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 12, 2017

And the Twitter account started trending.

The current tweet rate appears to be 50 a day, meaning it will take about 18 months to plough through.

.@piersmorgan OK Piers, time for bed now.

No, stop that, it's late.

Have you done a wee wee?

Good.

OK We'll read some more tomorrow night. — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 12, 2017

.@piersmorgan OK Piers, that'll do for the time being. We'll read some more later shall we? — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 12, 2017

Twitter was loving it.

If you need reminding that twitter can be wonderful, @Biggreenbooks is tweeting Piers Morgan with Harry Potter in its entirety — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) February 11, 2017

I ❤️ @Biggreenbooks He is tweeting the entire Harry potter series of books to piers morgan ... one tweet at a time. pic.twitter.com/9YXLRV2t7y — Twinks (@tinytwink) February 11, 2017

The wonderful @Biggreenbooks is tweeting the entire series of Harry Potter books, in tweets, to Piers Morgan. pic.twitter.com/3CntWC12uh — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) February 11, 2017

And Big Green Bookshop promised more was to come.