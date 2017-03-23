More than 13 years after Concorde was decommissioned, 3.5 hour flights from London to New York could be making a comeback.
Boom Supersonic, an engineering firm behind a futuristic passenger jet, has raised £26m to build its XB-1 Jet prototype.
The craft is a third the size of the airliner that it will ultimately build and sell to airlines and aircraft leasing companies.
“This funds our first airplane, all the way through flight tests,” Boom founder and CEO Blake Scholl told Tech Crunch.
“Now we have all the pieces we need – technology, suppliers and capital – to go out and make some history and set some speed records.”
The company, which has already announced a partnership with Virgin Galactic, says one-way flights will cost $2,500 (£2,000).
A spokesperson told Mail Online the planes would cost $200m (£160m) to build and could carry passengers as soon as the early 2020s.