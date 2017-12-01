Boots Opticians has been criticised for a display of pink and blue glasses for kids’ that features sexist slogans.

Paul Trueman, from north Devon, was sent a photo of the display in a Boots Opticians store by a friend. The glasses had the slogans “pretty as a princess” next to pink frames and “super tough for super heroes” next to the blue ones.

Although there was no specific signage stating these glasses were for boys and girls, these colours used in the signage are commonly used to indicate gender, especially on products aimed at children.

“Hey Boots UK,” Trueman tweeted on Friday 1 December. “You really, really, REALLY need to have a word with the dinosaur in charge of your kids’ glasses signage.