Boris' Brexit Valentine Was A Mix Of Self-Love And Self-Interest - HuffPost Verdict

From Paul Waugh

Theresa May is giving up crisps for Lent, but today Boris Johnson made clear he’s not giving up his famous Brexit cake-and-eating-it habit. Or his talent for self-promotion.

For all the Valentine’s Day hype about wooing Remainers, his words today seemed more aimed at warning the PM that he wants a ‘clean Brexit’. And when he refused to rule out quitting the Cabinet if May didn’t agree with him, the Foreign Secretary was deploying the real leverage he knows few others in Government possess.

In many ways the speech was classic Boris: nicely-turned journalistic phrasing, Latin references, off-colour jokes (he ad-libbed about ‘dogging’ and the Thai sex trade) – and a glaring lack of detail. But his final words in the Q&A – “people’s feelings matter” – captured just why his pitch to Britons proved so seductive in 2016. When faced with the desiccated economic warnings of the Remain camp, millions preferred Boris’ emotion.

His main theme was that the British disease is self-deprecation, even though in the same breath he pointed out people “hail me in the street with cheery four letter epithets”. He added: “at least they know roughly who I am”. And that’s really what today was about, reminding the public and the PM he was still a big player. The exact shape of the Brexit we end up with will be determined by mutual self-interest of the UK and EU. The exact shape of this Tory Government will be decided by just how much Boris wants to promote his own.