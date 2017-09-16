Boris Johnson has once again repeated the now-infamous claim that leaving the European Union will save £350 million a week.
In a 4,000-word column for the Daily Telegraph, the foreign secretary said set out his “vision for a bold, thriving Britain enabled by Brexit”.
In it, he said: “Once we have settled our accounts, we will take back control of roughly £350 million per week.
“It would be a fine thing, as many of us have pointed out, if a lot of that money went on the NHS, provided we use that cash injection to modernise and make the most of new technology.”
The £350 million figure, most famously plastered across the Leave campaign bus, as been slammed by many as at best misleading and at worst simply dishonest.
Even the likes of Nigel Farage have tried to distance themselves from the figure.
According to the BBC, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Johnson’s words “dredge up the fantasy”.
The column prompted derision from many on social media...
Johnson’s sudden intervention will be seen by many as a sign he may be considering a second leadership bid.
The wheels came off his last attempt when Michael Gove broke his word and launched his own campaign.