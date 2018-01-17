Boris Johnson A 'Disgrace' For Repeating 'Misleading' £350m Brexit Claim, Says Senior Tory MP

Boris Johnson has been branded a “disgrace” by a senior Conservative MP for repeating the claim that the UK sends £350m a week to the EU.

Sarah Wollaston, the chair of the Commons health committee, said the foreign secretary was once again deliberately “misleading” people.

During the referendum campaign, Johnson famously toured the country in a bus with the £350m figure plastered across its side with a promise to redirect the money to the NHS after Brexit.

In an interview with The Guardian on Monday, Johnson went even further and claimed the true cost of the UK’s membership of the EU would be £438m by 2022.

Wollaston told BBC Radio 5 Live on Wednesday morning, Wollaston said she had “no idea” why Johnson kept making the claim. “He should stop doing so,” she added.

“He should stop using that figure. I feel it was entirely a deliberate deception. They knew that figure was incorrect,” she said.