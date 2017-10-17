Boris Johnson Again Told To Resign For Joking About 'Dead Bodies' In Libya

Boris Johnson is facing new calls to resign after he again rejected demands to apologise for making a joke about “dead bodies” in Libya getting in the way of British business investment.

The foreign secretary on Tuesday morning told MPs was actually his critics who were guilty of “trivialising the reality” of the situation in the North African country that has suffered a bloody civil war.

SNP MP David Linden said: “As foreign secretary, he’s meant to be Britain’s top diplomat. Instead, still behaving like he’s in the Bullingdon club. He should resign.”

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary accused Johnson of hypocrisy in the attack on his critics.