Boris Johnson has insisted he is not resigning from the cabinet, amid reports he is prepared to walk out over Theresa May’s Brexit plan.

The foreign secretary was ambushed by journalists in New York after he returned from a run.

Asked if he was going to resign, Johnson said: “No.”

“We are a government working together, we are a nest of singing birds,” he added.

The Daily Telegraph reported earlier on Tuesday that Johnson would quit the government before the weekend if the prime minister decides to sign the UK up to permanent single market membership.