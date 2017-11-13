Boris Johnson Apologises And Admits He Was 'Wrong' To Claim Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Was Training Journalists In Iran

Boris Johnson has finally admitted it was “wrong” of him to claim Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was in Iran to train journalists and apologised if he caused “any further anguish”.

The foreign secretary was forced back to the Commons on Monday to face MPs over the crisis of the British mother given a five-year sentence on allegations of spying.

Johnson has faced calls to resign for his comments to the foreign affairs committee. Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family has insisted she was in Iran to visit family. Johnson’s intervention led to fears Tehran would extend the sentence.

Pressed repeatedly by Labour MPs to apologise for making an incorrect statement, and admit that he had not just been misunderstood, Johnson said: “It was wrong of me to say she was there in a professional capacity, she was there on holiday, I apologise again for the distress and anxiety that those words have caused.

“I have apologised repeatedly not just for the mistake but the way it was taken.”

Johnson said:“The British government has no doubt that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was in Iran on holiday and that was the sole purpose of her visit.

“I acknowledge the words I used were open to being misinterpreted and I apologise to Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family if inadvertently caused them any further anguish.”