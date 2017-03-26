Boris Johnson has attacked internet giants for their “disgusting” failure to remove extremist material from the web.

The Foreign Secretary also called on internet providers and social media companies like Facebook and Twitter to develop new technology to detect and remove jihadist and other extreme material.

He accused them of “not acting when they are tipped off”, adding in an interview with the Sunday Times: “I’m furious about it.

“It’s disgusting.

“They need to stop just making money out of prurient violent material.”