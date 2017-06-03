While answering a question, Labour campaign chief Andrew Gwynne popped into the frame, asking Johnson why he would not go head to head with him.

Ahead of the BBC Question Time special featuring Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn , the foreign secretary was interviewed on Sky News.

Boris Johnson put on a bizarre display of behaviour on Friday night which included blowing kisses and almost falling over.

Andrew Gwynne asks Boris Johnson why he wouldn't go head-to-head, Boris Johnson pulls him back and calls him a "big girl's blouse" pic.twitter.com/xzdtnXr8Ft

He said: “I’m being heckled by some Labour MP whose name… oh, Andrew Gwynne who has just joined me. If he wants to come and join me-

“Come on then you big girl’s blouse. Come on then. Come on then. Come on.

“He wants to join me. My friend Mr Andrew Gwynne has requested a joint appearance and I am not one to try and crowd him out.”

Then pair then proceeded to have an exchange about leaving the European Union before Johnson appeared to try to push him away.

Both stumbled and almost fell to the floor, with Gwynne remarking: “Don’t be a pillock.”

This isn’t the first time the two have fallen out on Sky News either - this is from just a few weeks ago...