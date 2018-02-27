Boris Johnson has compared the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to the border between Camden and Westminster in London.

The foreign secretary said on Tuesday it would be possible to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit thanks to technology.

“There is no border between Islington, Camden and Westminster. There is no border between Camden and Westminster,” he told BBC Radio 4′s today programme.

“But when I was mayor of London we anesthetically and invisibly took hundreds of millions of pounds from the accounts of people traveling between those two boroughs without any need for border checks.”

Drivers in London’s congestion charge zone do not face physical checks.

Challenged over how the relationship between two parts of London was the same as between the UK and the EU after Brexit, Johnson added: “I think it’s a relevant comparison.

“There’s all sorts of scope for pre-booking, electronic checks, all sorts of things you can do to obviate the need for a hard border to allow us to come out of the customs union.”

Labour MPs, including those representing London constituencies, were unimpressed.