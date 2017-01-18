Boris Johnson has compared French President Francois Hollande to a Second World War Nazi prison guard who wants to give the United Kingdom “punishment beatings” over Brexit.

Speaking in India on Wednesday morning, the foreign secretary said it would be “incredible” if the EU decided to impose trade tariffs on Britain after it has left.

“If Mr Hollande wants to administer punishment beatings to anybody who chooses to escape, in the manner of some world war two movie, I don’t think that is the way forward,” Johnson said.

A spokeswoman for Theresa May attempted to downplay the comment. “He was making a theatrical comparison to some of those evocative WWII movies,” she said.

Universities minister Jo Johnson, the foreign secretary’s brother said Boris was “using colourful language to get across an important point”.

But a spokesman for Jeremy Corbyn said: “We’re well aware the Foreign Secretary has a habit of making wild and inappropriate comments and talking about World War Two in that context is another one of those.”

And Labour MP David Lammy said: “Seriously? This is diplomacy? This is trying to get a good deal? Boris is an embarrassment. Walking disaster zone.”