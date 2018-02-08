Boris Johnson has been accused of acting in a “shameful” way after he decided to allow Bermuda to reverse the right of gay couples to marry.

Bermuda is a British overseas territory and the foreign secretary had the power to block the legislation.

However Foreign Office minister Harriet Baldwin told the Commons on Thursday that while the government was “disappointed” with Bermuda’s decision, Johnson had decided it “wouldn’t be appropriate” to intervene.

Baldwin said while Johnson could overrule Bermuda in “exceptional circumstances” - this test had not been met.

“It was his judgement that in engaging with British overseas territories we have to respect they are separate self-governing jurisdictions with their own democratically elected representatives that have the right self-government,” she added.

Helen Goodman, Labour’s shadow Foreign Office minister, said the decision “turns same-sex couples into second class citizens”.

“For that to happen anyone in the world would be shameful. For it to happen in a British territory, for the legislation signed by a British governor and permitted by a British foreign secretary makes us complicit in something which this House has repeatedly voted against,” she said.