Boris Johnson has said he was “delighted” to see the Conservative Party win the seat of Clwyd South - even though it did not.

The foreign secretary used an article in The Sun today to defend Theresa May’s disastrous election campaign which saw her lose her overall majority in the Commons.

Having been forced to publicaly deny speculation he is eying up a Tory leadership challenge, Johnson used his column to attack Labour’s performance.

“But at the risk of stating the obvious, Jeremy Corbyn Did Not Win This Election. He didn’t even come close. Yes, he picked up Kensington – but then he also lost Mansfield,” Johnson wrote.

He added: “I am delighted to see that we Tories have just won Clwyd South – the seat where I was first defeated in the great Blair landslide of 1997.”

The only problem? The Conservatives did not win the seat. It was held by Labour - as its re-elected MP pointed out.