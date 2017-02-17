Boris Johnson Hits Out At Tony Blair Over 'Contempt' For The British Public And War In Iraq

Boris Johnson has accused Tony Blair of showing “contempt” for British voters by asking them to block Brexit, and has lambasted him over the Iraq War.

The Foreign Secretary told Sky News on Friday: “I call on the British people to rise up and turn off the TV when Tony Blair next appears with his condescending campaign.”

“Now he has the bare-faced effrontery to tell the British people that they were wrong last June. He is showing a contempt for the intelligence of the electorate,” he said.

In a speech at the City of London earlier on Friday, Blair asked Remain supporters to “rise up” and oppose the decision to leave the EU.

The former prime minister said people voted “without knowledge of the true terms of Brexit”, and said they should have the opportunity to change their minds.

But Johnson slammed Blair for his intervention, and urged the public to ignore him.

“This is the guy who dragooned the United Kingdom into the Iraq War on a completely false prospectus, with consequences which foreign ministers here are still trying to deal with,” he said.