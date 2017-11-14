Boris Johnson is unlikely to be able to offer Iran anything as an incentive to release Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from jail, a former British ambassador to the Middle East nation has said. Sir Richard Dalton warned that there shouldn’t be “excessively high expectations” over what the foreign secretary can achieve on his trip to Iran later this year. “The Iranians are already discounting the connection between Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and the visit by saying that it was long planned. “There are other things to discuss with Iran and it’s not clear just what Mr Johnson could bring to Iran that would help persuade them that it’s in Iran’s interest to release her,” Dalton told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme on Tuesday.

Reuters Photographer / Reuters Former British Ambassador to Iran Sir Richard Dalton has warned that Boris Johnson is unlikely to be able to offer Iran anything that could release Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe woman from jail.

Downing Street has said it is considering giving Zaghari-Ratcliffe diplomatic protection in order to speed up her release from jail, but Dalton was unsure whether this tactic would work. Dalton added: “I think this is going to be a long haul. I think it’s time to let the government get on with it and the less debate about political ramification in the UK from now on, the better. I don’t think there should be excessively high expectations. “I think that the fact that there are several British cases that Mr Johnson quite rightly has to handle means that we shouldn’t expect too much from an early visit. ” On Monday, Johnson finally admitted that it was “wrong” of him to claim that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was in Iran to train journalists, apologising if he caused “any further anguish”. The senior Tory minister said that he will travel to Iran later this year “to review the full state of our bilateral relations and to drive home the strength of feeling in this house (Commons) and in the country at large about the plight of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other consular cases”. Johnson has faced calls to resign form all sides after he said that the British mother was in Iran training journalists. Her family said she was in Iran to visit family. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was given a five-year sentence on allegations of spying.

PA Wire/PA Images Boris Johnson plans to visit Iran later this year.