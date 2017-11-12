Johnson now faces accusations of a possible security breach at a time when concerns are being raised about possible Kremlin interference into the Brexit campaign in which he played a leading role for the Leave side.

The Foreign Secretary has already denied meeting Joseph Mifsud but a picture on Facebook posted last month clearly shows the two men together at a recent event.

Mifsud’s name arose in the statement of charges against George Papadopoulos who last month pleaded guilty to a charge of lying to FBI agents about “dirt” he was offered on Hillary Clinton.

Papadopoulos was living in London when he joined the Trump campaign, according to the statement.

Papadopoulos told the FBI a London-based professor had “told him about the Russians possessing ‘dirt’ on then-candidate Hillary Clinton in the form of ‘thousands of emails,’ but stated multiple times that he learned that information prior to joining the campaign”, according to court documents.

In fact, Papadopoulos was contacted after he learned he’d be joining the campaign, and the professor only mentioned the “thousands of emails” after he’d been on the Trump campaign for more than a month.

The professor, the statement indicates, had “substantial connections to Russian government officials” even though Papadopoulos claimed the professor was “a nothing”. Mifsud in turn introduced him to a Russian woman and the Russian ambassador in London, and they discussed setting up meetings to talk about US-Russia ties in a Trump presidency.