'Waffle, Charm And Delay' Lord Heseltine Tears Into Boris Johnson's Brexit Interview

Boris Johnson relies on “waffle, charm [and] delay” to avoid answering tough questions about Britain’s future, one of the Tories’ most respected figures claimed today. Former Deputy Prime Minister Lord Heseltine launched the attack after the Foreign Secretary gave a typically hyperbole-filled interview to ITV’s Peston on Sunday show this morning. ITV’s Political Editor Robert Peston struggled to get Johnson to answers his questions on the Brexit and the Budget, although the former London Mayor was clear in his criticism of Russian foreign policy. Appearing later on the show, Lord Heseltine – sacked last week as a Government advisor for voting in favour of Parliament getting a “meaningful” vote on the Brexit deal – was forthright in his criticism. After accusing Johnson of talking “rubbish” by claiming no deal with the EU post-Brexit would not damage the UK economy, the peer said: “When I listen to Boris, who I like actually, he took over from me in Henley, he has turned the art of political communication into a science in which waffle charm, delay, anything to stop actually answering questions. “He does it magnificently.”

As well as discussing the upcoming Brexit negotiations, Johnson seemed to refuse to confirm whether a controversial tax hike on self-employed workers would go ahead. Chancellor Philip Hammond announced in the Budget on Wednesday that National Insurance contributions (NICs) for millions of people would rise by two per cent by 2019. Within minutes of the revelation, the Tories were under attack for breaking a 2015 manifesto pledge not to increase NICs, and Conservative backbenchers soon hit the airwaves calling for the policy to be scrapped. Prime Minister Theresa May fuelled speculation of a u-turn on Thursday evening, when she said the measures would not be in the Budget Bill and a paper would be published this summer “which will explain the full effects of the changes.”