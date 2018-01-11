Barcroft Media via Getty Images Boris Johnson will raise the plight of imprisoned mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe at an international summit

Boris Johnson will raise the plight of imprisoned British mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with his Iranian counterpart in the margins of an international summit. The Foreign Secretary will attend talks in Brussels focused on the Iran nuclear deal amid concerns about US President Donald Trump’s opposition to the agreement. But he will also use the meeting to raise the issue of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other dual-national consular cases with Tehran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Mother-of-one Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 during a holiday visit to show her baby daughter Gabriella to her parents.

Family handout/PA Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe pictured with her husband Richard and their daughter Gabriella

The 39-year-old, from Hampstead, north London, is currently serving a five-year sentence over allegations, which she denies, of plotting to overthrow the Tehran government. Johnson was forced to apologise late last year after he claimed Zaghari-Ratcliffe was in Tehran to train journalists. In December, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard Ratcliffe said he was hopeful his wife would be released on Boxing Day, if not within the next fortnight. She had been marked eligible for early release, having completed a third of her sentence, reports said at the time. The main focus of the talks in Brussels, which will also be attended by French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel and EU high representative for foreign affairs Federica Mogherini, will be the nuclear deal. The US has said it would consider scrapping the 2015 deal, in which Iran restricted its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief, but the EU parties remain committed to the agreement. Johnson said: “The UK has always been clear: the Iran nuclear deal is a crucial agreement that makes the world safer.

Spoke to @JZarif. UK committed to Iran nuclear deal & I underlined serious concern for dual national detainees inc Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 10, 2017