Boris Johnson Caught On Camera Reciting Colonial Poem In Burmese Temple

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson has been caught on camera part-reciting a colonial poem in a Burmese temple before being stopped by an ambassador.

Johnson began quoting the opening lines of Mandalay during a visit to the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, the capital of Burma, the Press Association reported.

The poem by Rudyard Kipling is written through the eyes of a retired British serviceman in Burma, also known as Myanmar, which Britain colonised for more than a century.