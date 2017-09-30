All Sections
    30/09/2017 11:30 BST | Updated 30/09/2017 15:42 BST

    Boris Johnson Caught On Camera Reciting Colonial Poem In Burmese Temple

    The British ambassador apparently had to stop him.

    Foreign secretary Boris Johnson has been caught on camera part-reciting a colonial poem in a Burmese temple before being stopped by an ambassador.

    Johnson began quoting the opening lines of Mandalay during a visit to the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, the capital of Burma, the Press Association reported.

    The poem by Rudyard Kipling is written through the eyes of a retired British serviceman in Burma, also known as Myanmar, which Britain colonised for more than a century.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Boris Johnson was reportedly caught on camera part-reciting a colonial poem in a Burmese temple

    The Guardian, reporting on the footage due to be broadcast by Channel 4, said the British ambassador Andrew Patrick stopped Mr Johnson mid-flow, and before he recited the line “Bloomin’ idol made o’ mud/ Wot they called the Great Gawd Budd” – a reference to Buddha.

    Patrick is reported to have told Johnson: “You’re on mic. Probably not a good idea”, to which the Uxbridge MP said: “What, The Road to Mandalay?”

    The ambassador replied: “No. Not appropriate.”

    Reports of the incident have prompted a wave of criticism online...

    The Foreign and Commonwealth Office declined to comment.

    Boris Johnson: Blond Ambition is on Channel 4, this Sunday at 10.05pm

    Conversations