Boris Johnson Relaxed At Prospect Of Hard Border In Ireland, Leaked Letter Reveals

Boris Johnson appears relaxed about the prospect of a hard border in Ireland after Brexit, according to a leaked letter.

In the document, seen by Sky News, the foreign secretary tells Theresa May “it is wrong to see the task as maintaining ‘no border’” on the island after March 2019 and that the government’s role will be to “stop this border becoming significantly harder”.

Johnson, who on Tuesday compared the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to the border between Camden and Westminster, goes on to say that even if a hard border were in place, “we would expect to see 95% + of goods pass the border [without] checks” and plays down their importance.

The leak is believed to have come from the cabinet’s crunch Brexit deliberations last week.

Johnson previously told the Commons the return of a hard border was “unthinkable”.

Labour’s Ian Murray, speaking on behalf of the pro-Europe pressure group Open Britain, said the government’s approach was a threat to peace in Northern Ireland.