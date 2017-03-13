Tensions were riding high in parliament on Monday, as Nicola Sturgeon announced she’d push for a second Scottish independence referendum and MPs rejected giving themselves a “meaningful” vote on the outcome of Brexit negotiations.

So Boris Johnson decided it was a good time to talk about a boat.

Speaking in the Commons after MPs voted against House of Lords amendments to the bill to trigger Article 50, the Foreign Secretary lauded the “soft power” a new royal yacht could bring post-Brexit Britain.

The last one, Britannia, was scrapped in 1997 by the Labour Government and is now a tourist attraction in Edinburgh.