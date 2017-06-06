Boris Johnson Says 'No Reason' To Cancel Donald Trump's State Visit To Britain

Boris Johnson has said he sees “no reason” for Donald Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom to be cancelled, after the US President attacked Sadiq Khan in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack.

The foreign secretary said the London mayor was right to reassure members of the public not to be alarmed by the presence of extra armed police on the streets of the capital.

Trump had misquoted Khan to imply he had said there was no reason to be worried about terrorism.

Johnson told BBC Radio 4’s today programme: “The invitation has been issued and accepted and I see no reason to change that.

“I don’t wish to enter into a row between those two individuals who I think are perfectly able to stick up for themselves.

“But Sadiq was perfectly right to reassure the public about the presence of armed officers on the street.”

The foreign secretary also said this morning the row between Khan and Trump was “trivial”.

Khan has said the government should cancel the state visit it has offered to Trump, but said he did not intend to engage too much with the president.

“We’re not kids in a playground, he’s the President of the US, I’m too busy to respond to his tweets, isn’t he busy?” he told ITV.