Theresa May has been asked to urgently clear up the “shocking” confusion over the Brexit process, after Boris Johnson today directly contradicted David Davis over whether the government had made contingency plans for leaving the EU without a deal.

Speaking in the Commons today, the foreign secretary said “there is no plan for no deal because we are going to get a great deal.”

However in March, the Brexit secretary sought to reassure voters that the government was prepared.

“We have been planing for the contingencies, all the various outcomes, all the possible outcomes of the negotiation,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

Asked if this included a “proper plan for no deal”, Davis added: “Oh yes, oh yes.”