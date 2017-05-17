Boris Johnson has been admonished by a Sikh woman after making a blundering reference to alcohol during a visit to a Gurdwara.

Johnson’s quip about a whisky trade deal with India flew in the face of some Sikh teachings which consider alcohol to be prohibited.

In a recording, the woman, named as Balbir Kaur, tells Johnson: “You are standing in a Sikh [temple] talking about alcohol which is absolutely not right.”

