Boris Johnson has been admonished by a Sikh woman after making a blundering reference to alcohol during a visit to a Gurdwara.
Johnson’s quip about a whisky trade deal with India flew in the face of some Sikh teachings which consider alcohol to be prohibited.
In a recording, the woman, named as Balbir Kaur, tells Johnson: “You are standing in a Sikh [temple] talking about alcohol which is absolutely not right.”
[LATEST: Sikh woman speaks out after tackling Boris Johnson over alcohol gaffe]
BBC journalist Pete Simson reported the “sensational gaffe”.
Johnson was pictured delivering remarks to a room of worshippers alongside Bristol East Conservative candidate Theodora Clarke.
It is believed many in the room agreed with Johnson’s comments about a trade deal with India.
He has previously described the need to “turbo charge” relations with the country.
Not all Sikhs observe restrictions on alcohol and many in the temple were discussing their choice of favourite whisky.
A Conservative spokesman told HuffPost: “He was simply making the point that a free trade deal with for example India could be huge for both sides pointing out that in India billions of litres of whiskey are consumed every year but there is a [tariff of] 120% on imports of scotch whiskey.
“Wouldn’t it be great if we could have free trade.
“One lady expressed her views based on a personal situation but the other 30 attendees warmly welcomed his remarks.”
Steve Pound, Labour’s candidate for Ealing North said of the gaffe: “Once he was a clown, now he’s a calamity.”
The Foreign Secretary made the comments during a visit to the south west city on Wednesday to support Clarke’s campaign.