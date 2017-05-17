The worshipper who stood up to Boris Johnson after his blundering reference to alcohol in a Sikh temple has branded him “ignorant”. Balbir Kaur, 62, hit out at the Foreign Secretary over his remarks on Wednesday about free trade of alcohol with India during a visit to a Gurdwara in Bristol, which was described as a “sensational gaffe”. Speaking after the incident on Wednesday evening, the grandmother said: “How can Boris Johnson help the Sikhs?

SWNS Boris Johnson caused controversy when he made a quip about alcohol during a visit to a Sikh temple

SWNS Balbil Kaur spoke of her anger towards Johnson on Wednesday evening

“He can’t help them. The Tories are the ones that sent spies to bomb the Golden Temple, now they are trying to kill them by pouring drink in. “Sikhs who vote for him are ignorant of their own religion. They don’t know about the history of their ancestors.” The 1984 Amritsar attack saw at least 400 people killed in a six-day armed intervention to expel militants from the sacred Golden Temple in northern India. But Sikh groups have put the death toll in the many thousands and have alleged British involvement.

Sujata Jana / EyeEm via Getty Images The 1984 attack on the Golden Temple in Amritsar has led to loud calls for an inquiry from Sikh groups

Former Prime Minister David Cameron pledged a review into the allegations and the Labour Party has pledged a full inquiry in its 2017 manifesto. Kaur also criticised Johnson for wearing an orange turban to the Nirman Sewak Jatha-Sikh Temple, Bristol, to campaign for Tory candidate for Bristol East, Theodora Clarke. She said it was clear Johnson, who despite boasts of being married to an Indian woman, knew nothing about her religion. Recounting the moment she took a stand, Kaur, a baptised Sikh, said: “People were trying to get Boris to stop talking about alcohol. “Why pick on a community that is anti-alcohol to tell them that we are going to do free trade? “My heart was racing, I thought ‘I have got to tell him what I think of it.’ Something had to be said. “I just came out with it. When you are a baptised Sikh you have that inner strength.”

SWNS Johnson wore an orange turban during his visit to the temple in Bristol on Wednesday