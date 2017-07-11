Boris Johnson Slapped Down Twice By Theresa May Over Brexit Claims

Downing Street has slapped down Boris Johnson after he said the government had made “no plans” for what to do if the UK failed to secure a Brexit deal with the EU.

No.10 also distanced itself from the foreign secretary’s claim that Britain would not pay any money to Brussels as the price of leaving the union.

Speaking to MPs today, Johnson said “there is no plan for no deal because we are going to get a great deal.”

But a spokeswoman for Theresa May said this afternoon: “As a responsible government we are planning for all eventualities and that work is going on across government. Our plan is to get a good deal. We have said many times it’s right to plan for all eventualities and that work is happening as you’d expect.”