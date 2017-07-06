Boris Johnson’s plunging popularity has been underscored after a Tory fundraising auction managed to attract just two bids for dinner with him.

The Conservative party’s annual summer ball saw the private meal with the Foreign Secretary raise £15,000 – while dinner with Theresa May attracted many bids and eventually went for a price of £160,000.

Johnson, once the star attraction at such events, was this week eclipsed in the Tory leadership stakes by David Davis, with a ConservativeHome.com survey of party members making the Brexit Secretary their favourite as next PM.

Davis also had a net satisfaction rating of 78%, compared to Johnson’s 38%.

The ball, at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in west London, was less lavish than years gone by, but still attracted billionaire donors such as Michael Hintze, Peter Cruddas and Mick Davis.

Davis, Johnson and Home Secretary Amber Rudd, all considered potential leadership rivals, were seen ‘working the room’ at the event.