Boris Johnson Gets A Slapdown From Theresa May And Pat On The Back From Donald Trump

“This Government is driven from the front and we are all going to the same destination because we are all agreed.”

“I am clear that what the Government is doing and the Cabinet is agreed on is that we base our negotiations - as we have done - on the principles that we set out in the Lancaster House speech.

Her “driven from the front” line echoes comments from Home Secretary Amber Rudd , who a day earlier suggested Johnson was acting like a “backseat driver”.

The Prime Minister told reporters as she arrived in Canada that “Boris is Boris” when referring to Johnson mapping out his vision for life outside the European Union in an article for the Daily Telegraph, and made clear her government was “driven from the front” and “all going in the same direction”.

Boris Johnson has been publicly reprimanded by Theresa May for his controversial Brexit intervention - as the Foreign Secretary received a pat on the back from US President Donald Trump .

Johnson later spoke to journalists at the UN general assembly, and defended his column for the Daily Telegraph as a “drum roll” (see video above).

“I am trying to say once you take back control there are opportunities,” he said of the piece, which has become contentious for re-litigating the row over whether an extra £350m would be spent on UK public services after Brexit.

“We do not want to be paying extortionate sums for access to the single market.

“It is pretty important that it should not be too long and business should have a clear sense about where we are going and what it is like at the end of it.”

Asked if he would resign, the Home Secretary said: “I think you may be barking up the wrong tree.

“On the transition period I can see some vital importance of having some clarity and certainty since what all of us want is that it should not be too long.

“Let us not try and find rows where there are really not rows.

“People want to know where we are going. It is good to have a bit of an opening drum roll about what this country can do.”

He added: “When the burden of office is lifted from my shoulders I will of course look back with great pride on my time doing all sorts of things.”