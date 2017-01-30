Boris Johnson was today urged to “have the guts to speak out” against Donald Trump’s controversial refugee and travel bans.

Appearing in the Commons this afternoon, the Foreign Secretary was subjected to sustained criticism by opposition MPs for the Government’s reaction to America’s new immigration rules.

Johnson repeatedly assured the House that he found the policy “divisive, discriminatory and wrong”, but rejected numerous comparisons of Trump to Adolf Hitler.

He also repeated that British citizens born in any of the proscribed countries, or hold dual nationalities, will not be affected by the ban.

Former Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper was one of many Labour MPs who delivered a fierce rebuke to Johnson, and said: “This is not just about the impact on British citizens.

“One of our closest allies has chosen to ban refugees and target Muslims and all he can say is ‘well, it wouldn’t be our policy.’

“That is not good enough. Has he urged the US administration to lift this order? To help refugees? To stop targeting Muslims?

“This order was signed on Holocaust Memorial Day. For the sake of history, for Heaven’s sake have the guts to speak out.”

Johnson was defiant in his response to much of the criticism, repeatedly saying he thought the policy was “wrong.”

He even accused Labour of “pointlessly demonising” the new Trump administration.