DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s attempt to heal voters’ splits over Europe has been rejected by pro-EU campaigners after he warned that he “cannot and will not” allow Brexit to be reversed. Johnson is set to issue a Valentine’s Day appeal to former Remain voters on Wednesday, claiming he understands their “fears” about the future. In an attempt to ‘love-bomb’ his critics, the Foreign Secretary will praise the “entirely noble sentiments” of those who wanted the UK to stay in the EU, pointing to their wish for European solidarity and British prosperity. But his entreaties appeared to have fallen flat even before he spoke, with critics accusing him of ‘hypocrisy’ amid claims that the Vote Leave EU referendum campaign had exploited fears about immigration. There was anger too at Johnson’s determination to push for a ‘hard Brexit’ and at his dramatic warning that reversing the 2016 vote “would be a disastrous mistake that would lead to permanent and ineradicable feelings of betrayal”. As revealed by HuffPost last week, Johnson will use a major speech in central London to declare that Brexit is “not grounds for fear, but hope” and stress that Britain can be more open and liberal as a nation outside the EU. And with the Cabinet yet to agree on what type of future deal it wants with Brussels, he is will also venture into the controversial areas of trade and migration after the UK leaves the bloc in March 2019. Crucially, HuffPost understands the leading Brexiteer will stress that ‘divergence’ from EU rules will free up British business to create more jobs and growth and “make the most of leaving”.

PA Wire/PA Images Boris Johnson and his infamous Vote Leave battlebus

Johnson, who has been ridiculed by his opponents for his infamous battlebus claim that Brexit would deliver £350m a week extra for the NHS, will not back off his belief that the move will make the country richer. Yet even before he spoke, Labour’s Chuka Umunna jibed that the speech would be “more like ‘April Fool’s Day’ than Valentine’s Day”, warning no Remain voters would trust a man who had scared voters about immigration from Turkey and ‘lied’ about the NHS dividend. The TUC’s Frances O’Grady added that “a Boris Brexit would mean Brexile”, with the UK locked-out of frictionless trade with Europe and millions of jobs put at risk. Johnson, whose words have been fully vetted by Downing Street, is the first Cabinet heavyweight to make a series of ‘road to Brexit’ speeches by senior ministers. Theresa May, Brexit Secretary David Davis, Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox will all make speeches in coming weeks.

PA Wire/PA Images Chancellor Philip Hammond and Brexit Secretary David Davis

And it emerged on Tuesday that both Chancellor Philip Hammond and Business Secretary Greg Clark will also make interventions, stressing the need to protect financial services and keep customs rules that will help British firms. In his speech, Johnson will warn that he fears that some opponents Brexit are “becoming ever more determined” to reverse the referendum vote of June 23 2016 “and to frustrate the will of the people”. “I believe that would be a disastrous mistake that would lead to permanent and ineradicable feelings of betrayal. We cannot and will not let it happen,” he will say. “But if we are to carry this project through to national success – as we must – then we must also reach out to those who still have anxieties. “I want to try today to anatomise at least some of those fears and to show to the best of my ability that they are unfounded, and that the very opposite is usually true: that Brexit is not grounds for fear but hope.”

Empics Entertainment An anti-Brexit float in a Manchester protest

Johnson will add that the UK must not repeat the mistakes of the past when pro-EU voices “ignored” the voices of those who opposed EU membership. He will single out the treatment of Eurosceptics who were sidelined after the UK voted to join the Common Market of the ‘European Economic Community’ in the 1975 referendum. “It is not good enough to say to Remainers – you lost, get over it; because we must accept that many are actuated by entirely noble sentiments, a real sense of solidarity with our European neighbours and a desire for the UK to succeed,” he will say. The Foreign Secretary’s speech was amended in places after a draft was sent to Downing Street, but Johnson’s allies played down the changes. One source told HuffPost that No.10 was keen on allowing Johnson to make his case as part of a more open approach to Cabinet government.

EMPICS Entertainment Labour's Chuka Umunna