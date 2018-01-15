Boris Johnson has reportedly said he would rather the UK remain in the EU than accept a so-called soft Brexit.

The foreign secretary, who helped lead the Leave campaign during the referendum, is said to be worried Theresa May will end up agreeing to a deal that would see Britain end up as “just another Norway”.

According to The Sun, Johnson told friends: “I’d rather us stay in than leave like that”.

His comments came after Nigel Farage surprised Westminster by announcing he would be prepared to back a second EU referendum in order to “kill” off any chance Brexit will not happen.

In an interview with The Observer yesterday, the former Ukip leader said he was worried Brexiteers could “lose the historic victory” they won in 2016 as “The Remain side are making all the running”.

May has said holding a second referendum would be “betraying the British people”.

Jeremy Corbyn yesterday refused to rule out Labour lending support to a second referendum in the future.

In an interview on ITV’s Peston on Sunday, he said Labour was “not supporting or calling for a second referendum”.

“What we have called for is a meaningful vote in parliament and that is the one area I think parliament has asserted itself in the vote before Christmas,” he said.

But pressed on whether that meant he would “never support a second referendum” in the future, Corbyn avoided the question. “We are not calling for one either,” he replied.