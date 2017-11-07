Boris Johnson Admits He 'Could Have Been Clearer' Over Claim Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Was Training Iranian Journalists

Boris Johnson has admitted he “could have been clearer” after his claim a British woman arrested in Iran was training journalists were cited as evidence against her.

The Foreign Secretary’s comments to MPs last week have provoked a backlash after the Islamic state used them as evidence that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was engaged in “propaganda against the regime”.

She has always insisted she was in the country visiting family.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe is currently serving a five-year jail sentence in Iran, but there are fear her prison term could be extended because of Johnson’s comments.

In a phone call to his Iranian counterpart this morning, Johnson tried to row back from his own words.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “The Foreign Secretary expressed concern at the suggestion from the Iranian Judiciary High Council for Human Rights that that his remarks last week at the Foreign Affairs Committee “shed new light” on the case.

“The Foreign Secretary said this was absolutely not true and it was clear, as it always had been, that Miss Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been in Iran on holiday when arrested.

“The Foreign Secretary made clear that the point he had been seeking to make in his evidence to the Foreign Affairs Committee was he condemned the Iranian view that training journalists was a crime not that he believed Iranian accusations that Miss ZR had been engaged in such activity.

“The Foreign Secretary concluded by emphasizing that his remarks could form no justifiable basis for further action in this case and urged the Iranian authorities to release Miss Zaghari-Ratcliffe on humanitarian grounds.”

The spokesperson added: “The Foreign Secretary accepts his remarks to the Foreign Affairs Committee could have been clearer on this aspect. He intends to update the house this afternoon.

According to the spokesman, the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told Johnson “the developments over the weekend were unrelated to the Foreign Secretary’s remarks”.