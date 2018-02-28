Boris Johnson Branded 'Coward' As He Dodges Urgent Question On Northern Ireland Memo

Cries of “coward” and “where’s he going” were heard in the Commons as Boris Johnson ran away from an urgent question on the Northern Ireland border. The Foreign Secretary was asked to make a statement after a memo he sent to the Prime Minister emerged, in which he suggested a hard border post-Brexit was still a possibility. But Johnson left the Chamber straight after PMQs to the sound of “boo” and “shame” before Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry got to her feet. Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington instead answered questions on the Government’s behalf.

Thornberry said: “It is an absolute disgrace and a huge discourtesy to this House that the Foreign Secretary is not here himself to answer the questions of his memo.” A number of Labour MPs also lined up to criticise Johnson on Twitter.

Boris Johnson runs out grinning at end of #PMQs to avoid answering urgent question to him on #Irish border + #Brexit. I don’t say this lightly but what a shameful coward. @Open_Britain — Stephen Doughty (@SDoughtyMP) February 28, 2018

Boris Johnson, who went around the country arguing for Parliament to take back control, today is running away from being held to account for the nonsense he has been parroting on the Irish boarder -he has run away from the Urgent Question put to him. His hypocrisy knows no limits — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) February 28, 2018

While @EmilyThornberry asks crucial questions on #Brexit, Boris runs away. Or was he dragged? pic.twitter.com/1qonRMTSiw — Danielle Rowley MP (@DaniRowley) February 28, 2018

Extraordinarily, Boris Johnson has just scuttled out of the Commons Chamber - running away from his responsibility to defend his irresponsible and reckless remarks about the N. Irish Border. — Owen Smith (@OwenSmith_MP) February 28, 2018

Disgraceful that Boris Johnson is perfectly happy to join in the Punch and Judy theatre of #PMQs, but as soon as he faces a direct question from @EmilyThornberry regarding #Brexit negotiations, he has disappeared and left a junior to answer... — Theresa Griffin MEP (@TheresaMEP) February 28, 2018

In memo to Theresa May Johnson said “it is wrong to see the task as maintaining ’no border” and claimed it was the Government’s responsibility to stop the border becoming “significantly harder”. When he was approached by reporters after a jog in the snow in London, he claimed Remainers were using the Irish border issue to thwart Brexit. He also promised to publish the letter. Lidington, however, described the memo as “private correspondence” and suggested the Foreign Secretary would not be publishing it. Labour MP Stephen Doughty said to Lidington: “I think the Foreign Secretary’s conduct on this has been deeply disrespectful to this place and deeply irresponsible on such a sensitive issue.” He asked Lidington if he thought Johnson was wrong to write the memo “yes or no”. Labour MP Wes Streeting, meanwhile, said: “We’re not talking about a backbencher or a Parliamentary Undersecretary for paperclips, we’re talking about the Foreign Secretary, who has a central role at the heart of the Brexit negotiations, who is entertaining in memos to the PM the prospect of a hard border.”

