Boris Johnson Attempts 'Kettle Chips Diplomacy' With Russia Amid Cyber Warfare Row

Boris Johnson has hailed British exports of crisps and cars to Russia as signs of improving relations between the two countries as the Foreign Secretary admitted: “Things are not easy between us.”

Johnson met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday amid tensions over Russia’s “destabilising” cyber activity against the West.

Before the visit, Johnson told reporters that Britain disapproved of many things that Russia had done, and singled out its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine as well as its cyber activities.

After the pair awkwardly shook hands, Lavrov told him: “It’s no secret relations are not good. You prefer to talk about our differences publicly, we prefer to do it face to face.”

Speaking with the aid of an interpreter, the British Foreign Secretary responded: