Leon Fletcher A student whose body was found in halls died from carbon monoxide poisoning, an inquest heard

Photos from the scene show fire crews in protective clothing removing a bin containing potentially hazardous chemicals from the building. Lander, 30, had moved to the area from Taunton in Somerset last year to study at Bournemouth University, the newspaper added.

Josh Wilde Students and local residents were evacuated for several hours following the incident

The inquest heard how the mature student, known as Jen to friends, had left letters to loved ones indicating she intended to take her own life. While a post mortem initially recorded the cause of Lander’s death as “unascertained”, further tests revealed she had passed away due to carbon monoxide toxicity.

Flower tribute has been left for Jennifer Lander at Bournemouth University student village campus.#bammj#NewsDay pic.twitter.com/FbLPjs9q7c — Buzz (@buzz_bmth) January 17, 2017

Tributes were paid to the student in the wake of her death. “Devastated” friend Andy Snook told The Bournemouth Echo that Lander was a “beautiful soul”. “She was a wonderful, kind and caring person, who was the life and soul of the party,” he said. “I think her funeral is going to be packed.”

Collette Spoard Police and firefighters at the scene