A Bournemouth University student whose body was found in halls of residence died from carbon monoxide poisoning after mixing together dangerous chemicals, an inquest heard.
The body of medical engineering student Jennifer Lander was found in the bathroom of her Poole flat in January, along with a note warning would-be rescuers about deadly levels of carbon monoxide, the Mirror reported.
Students and local residents were subsequently evacuated for several hours while emergency services dealt with the threat.
Photos from the scene show fire crews in protective clothing removing a bin containing potentially hazardous chemicals from the building.
Lander, 30, had moved to the area from Taunton in Somerset last year to study at Bournemouth University, the newspaper added.
The inquest heard how the mature student, known as Jen to friends, had left letters to loved ones indicating she intended to take her own life.
While a post mortem initially recorded the cause of Lander’s death as “unascertained”, further tests revealed she had passed away due to carbon monoxide toxicity.
Tributes were paid to the student in the wake of her death.
“Devastated” friend Andy Snook told The Bournemouth Echo that Lander was a “beautiful soul”.
“She was a wonderful, kind and caring person, who was the life and soul of the party,” he said.
“I think her funeral is going to be packed.”
With thanks to students Josh Wilde, Colette Spoard and Leon Fletcher for providing photos.
Useful websites and helplines:
Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk
HopeLine runs a confidential advice helpline if you are a young person at risk of suicide or are worried about a young person at risk of suicide. Mon-Fri 10-5pm and 7pm-10pm. Weekends 2pm-5pm on 0800 068 41 41.
Maytree is a sanctuary for the suicidal in north London in a non-medical setting. For help or to enquire about a stay, call 020 7263 7070.