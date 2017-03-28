Bowel cancer is typically diagnosed in those aged 60 and over, but that’s not to say it’s exclusive to that age group.

To help spot signs of the disease in young adults, Bowel Cancer UK has teamed up with three universities to launch a special risk assessment tool.

The “potentially life-saving” tool calculates the risk of a patient’s symptoms and helps GPs decide whether they need to conduct further tests.

Its aim is to speed up the diagnosis of patients under 50 who often experience significant delays.

Previous research shows that nationally, three out of five people diagnosed under the age of 50 will be at stages three or four, with a third (34%) being diagnosed in an emergency situation, for example in A&E.