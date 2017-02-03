One of Donald Trump’s advisors has attempted to justify his ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries by citing an entirely fabricated terrorist attack.

Kellyanne Conway then went on to complain that no media covered the made-up attack.

Speaking on MSNBC on Thursday night, Conway said:

“I bet it’s brand-new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalised and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre. Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”

What Conway may have been trying to refer to was an incident in 2011 when two Iraqi refugees were arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Mohanad Shareef Hammadi and Waad Ramadan Alwan believed they were sending money and weapons to al-Qaeda in Iraq when in fact, they were caught in an FBI sting operation.

The pair are now both serving life sentences in prison on federal terrorism charges but there was never any “massacre” and they were never accused of killing anyone.