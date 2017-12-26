People living in rural areas are also against the the legalisation of blood sports, with 81% of people backing the fox hunting ban, according to the data.

Polling carried out by Ipsos MORI and commissioned by the League Against Cruel Sports showed that 85% of the public are in support of keeping the ban on fox hunting - up from last year’s figure of 84%.

Opposition to fox hunting is at an all-time high, news figures released today reveal, as hunts prepare to gather for Boxing Day meets across the country.

Dozens of Boxing Day hunts are due to meet later today across the UK.

Chris Luffingham, director of policy, communications and campaigns for the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “The Boxing Day hunt parades are portrayed as the celebration of a great tradition with huge public support, but the truth is very different.

“There is nothing to celebrate in the chasing and killing of wildlife in the name of sport and the polling figures have shown us, year after year, that the majority of the public clearly do not want hunting made legal again.”

But the hunting lobby argue that the sport is still popular, with “hundreds of thousands of people... expected to support their local hunts” on December 26.

Fox hunting was banned in its traditional form in England and Wales in 2004, but it remains a contentious issue.

Opponents to the ban claim the Hunting Act “lies in tatters” and say it should be revoked.

The Countryside Alliance calls the act “a blatant example of political prejudice”, claiming “it does nothing for the welfare or conservation of the species it claims to ‘protect’”.

Theresa May was forced to shelve her promise of a free vote on repealing the Hunting Act after she failed to gain a Tory majority in the snap general election earlier this year.

“As hunts parade in towns and villages up and down the country today, they do so in the shadow of fox hunting being the second most talked about election campaign issue online, multiple reports of trespass by hunts and prosecutions for illegal hunting,” the League said in a statement.

The National Trust also came under fire this year for continuing to allow trail hunting on its land.