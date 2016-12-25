NEWS

Boxing Day Sales 2016 And Opening Times For John Lewis, Argos, Primark And More

Will you brave the crush?

Sara C Nelson Senior Editor, The Huffington Post UK

Tis the season to give, to receive and to snap up a bargain or two. 

If you were disappointed with what Father Christmas brought you, then get out there and buy it for yourself - at a cut price. 

Britain’s famous Boxing Day sales will soon be upon us and if you’re hitting the High Street, you’ll need to check out what’s open and when.  

Buy things. Buy them at heavily discounted prices 

Some branches will vary as to when they’ll be admitting shoppers, so do click on the blue links and check local store finders to be sure.

And remember, if you can’t bear the crush, check out the online sales, which historically tend to kick off earlier. 

Selfridges

London: 9am – 9pm 

Birmingham: 8am -  9pm 

Manchester Exchange Square: 8am - 8pm 

Manchester Trafford: 8am - 9pm 

Marks & Spencer

Store specific, with variations for Simply Food shops.

John Lewis

Closed.  

Debenhams

7am - 10pm  

Argos

9am - 5.30pm 

House of Fraser

7am - 9pm  

Next

9.30am - 6pm  

Harvey Nichols

10am 8pm

Harrods

10am to 9pm  

Primark 

8.30am - 9pm 

Topshop and Topman

9am - 10pm 

GAP

8am -10pm

Tesco 

Most stores will be open between 9am and 6pm. Tesco Express stores will open from 8am to 10pm. Northern Ireland Extra and Superstores are open from 10am to 6pm. Use the store finder to find out your local branch’s opening times.

Asda

All UK stores will be open but operating reduced hours, with most stores opening from 9am to 6pm. Use the store finder to check your local branch.

Sainsbury’s

The majority of UK-wide stores will be open, but reduced opening hours may be in place. Many will open from 9am until 6pm, but check details for your your local store here.

