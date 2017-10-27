Adorable Boy Begs His Mum To Come Home From The Hospital When She's About To Give Birth

Any parent who has had to explain to their children they’re about to become an older sibling will know the feeling of having to divide your time and attention between your kids.

So spare a thought for this mum who had to explain to her concerned son why she can’t go home with him just yet - because she is about to give birth via Caesarean.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, four-year-old Bryce Wilson, is seen trying to convince his mum, Glow, to come home from hospital.

Sitting by her bed, he says repeatedly: “We need you. We need our mama.”