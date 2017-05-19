A mum was overwhelmed with joy when her son with Down’s syndrome captured a photo of his “guardian angel” while on a flight.
Kerri Liles, a photographer from Texas, US, said her seven-year-old son Aasher is non-verbal, but has taken to snapping photos on her phone.
Sharing the experience on Facebook on 15 May, she wrote: “Yesterday we were flying back to Houston and my seven-year-old, who’s recently become obsessed with taking pictures with our cell phones, wanted to take some pictures out of the window after I had reached across him to take one myself.”
Liles continued: “After he took a few dozen, I took the phone back and later went through the images to delete since my storage was getting low.
“As I was deleting, I came across this one close to the middle of all of his cloud and plane wing pics.”
Speaking to her local news channel, Chron, Liles said: “I do believe that he captured his angel out the window that day to bring him comfort in a rather bumpy take-off.
“He will let us know when he sees something by pointing and flapping his arms like wings.
“So, we’ve known he can see angels that surround him.”
“This is very, very cool,” one person commented on Facebook. “Amazing. Makes you stop and think.”