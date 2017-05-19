A mum was overwhelmed with joy when her son with Down’s syndrome captured a photo of his “guardian angel” while on a flight.

Kerri Liles, a photographer from Texas, US, said her seven-year-old son Aasher is non-verbal, but has taken to snapping photos on her phone.

Sharing the experience on Facebook on 15 May, she wrote: “Yesterday we were flying back to Houston and my seven-year-old, who’s recently become obsessed with taking pictures with our cell phones, wanted to take some pictures out of the window after I had reached across him to take one myself.”