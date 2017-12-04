A six-year-old boy who felt sad seeing people living out on the “freezing cold streets” is fundraising to buy hats, scarves, and gloves for homeless people this Christmas.

Frankie Hill, from East London, was inspired to set up the campaign after having a conversation with his mum, Jane Brooks, about how although Christmas is a “very fun” time for him as his family, some people don’t get anything special at this time of year.

“I want to help all the homeless people in England,” he told HuffPost UK.

“It makes me feel sad that some people don’t get to do the same as me. Some people live on the streets, all alone and in the freezing cold.”